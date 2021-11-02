Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

