Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

REMX opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $120.72.

