Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.22 Million in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 119,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 673.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period.

Get United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:UNL opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL).

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.