Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of SF opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.