Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 100,423 shares during the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

