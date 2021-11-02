Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

