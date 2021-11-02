STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STM. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.