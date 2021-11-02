Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €117.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SBS opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €133.11 and a 200 day moving average of €122.83. Stratec has a 12 month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 12 month high of €147.40 ($173.41).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

