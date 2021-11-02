Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

NYSE:SYK opened at $268.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.24. Stryker has a 52 week low of $200.25 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.