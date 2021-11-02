SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $597.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76.
In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
