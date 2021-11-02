SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $597.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

