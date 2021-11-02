SunContract (SNC) Market Cap Hits $3.81 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One SunContract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $278,399.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00220249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

