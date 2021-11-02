Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$43.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 241,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

