Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,683. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $54,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.