Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

