SunPower (SPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. SunPower has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $57.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

