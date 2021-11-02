Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $86.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

TXT stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 86.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

