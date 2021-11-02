Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $413,000 Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 309,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,240 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,923,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBCU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

