Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $421,000 in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $485.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.