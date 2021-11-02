Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $445,000 in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $6,233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 5,713.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth about $794,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

