Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMS opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

