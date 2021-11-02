Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Passage Bio worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PASG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2,061.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 38.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 1,686.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.59. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

