SVB Leerink Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DXCM stock opened at $627.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $634.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $18,316,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

