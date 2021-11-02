Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 118 by Analysts at Barclays

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 121 to SEK 118 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.60.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $6.01 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

