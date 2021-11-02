S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 487,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SANW. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SANW traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,299. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

