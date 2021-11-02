Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,500 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 537.6 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

