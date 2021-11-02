Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

