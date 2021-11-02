Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,998 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Syneos Health worth $57,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

