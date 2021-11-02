T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTOO stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

