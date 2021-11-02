Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $183.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

