Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.97 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

