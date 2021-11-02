Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,737.55 and a beta of 0.26. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,270. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

