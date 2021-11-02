TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,615. TCV Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCVA. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,470,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

