TD Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $135.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.94. 240,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $114.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.