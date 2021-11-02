TD Securities Raises Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.75 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.01.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

