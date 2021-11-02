Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $484.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.