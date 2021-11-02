Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,367. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

