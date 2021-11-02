Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($3.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.47). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

TDOC stock opened at $151.53 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,637 shares of company stock worth $1,356,685. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.