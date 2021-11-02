Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TLTZY opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.50.

TLTZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

