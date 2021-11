Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

