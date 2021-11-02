Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

