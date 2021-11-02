Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded at New Street Research

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$18.34 on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

