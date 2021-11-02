Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.97 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

