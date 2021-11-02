Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Tennant also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Tennant has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

