Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of TER stock opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

