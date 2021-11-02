Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.71

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and traded as low as $44.46. Terumo shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 21,127 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Terumo Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.