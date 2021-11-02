TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

