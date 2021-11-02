The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The 3D Printing ETF by 994.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The 3D Printing ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of PRNT opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The 3D Printing ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

