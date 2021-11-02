The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 80.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,864,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

BK stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

