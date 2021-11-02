The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.80. The Boeing posted earnings of ($15.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $214.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

