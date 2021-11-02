The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.89. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

