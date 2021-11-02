The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $438,989.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
